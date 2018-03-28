WEATHER

Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding

Meteorologist Travis Herzog talks about the potential rainfall expected now through Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we should all stay weather aware today and tonight as strong thunderstorms slowly move through southeast Texas.

It will stay mostly dry for the morning drive, but thunderstorms with heavy rain become likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A few storms this afternoon could be severe with large hail and damaging winds, then the threat transitions to street flooding. Travis says 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with 5-7" in isolated spots.

Bayous and creeks will likely stay within their banks, but street flooding will be possible through the night. Travis says it is especially dangerous to travel during flash flooding at night because it is difficult to see where water may be covering the road.

After a sloppy morning commute, the sky should clear Thursday afternoon leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

