Storm rolls across Houston

Some of the hottest weather of the summer (so far) is forecast for the Houston area the next few days. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity could make it feel like 105-108 in the shade. The National Weather Service says they'll be monitoring the heat index and could be issuing a Heat Advisory for the Houston area.

A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas late in the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.
