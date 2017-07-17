EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2221442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A potential tornado was spotted in Livingston.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible today across southeast Texas, especially during the afternoon. Minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats.A persistent area of tropical moisture over us will keep high rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon. Before the storms develop, expect hot and humid weather with high temps in the 90s.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.