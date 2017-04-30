WEATHER

Showers ending, clouds clearing and cooler temperatures

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast.

A cool front has moved through our area. A few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs in the 70s and low humidity. A fantastic end to the weekend!

You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning with warmer temps by the afternoon. Highs will return in the low to mid 80s.
