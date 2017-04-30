Showers ending, clouds clearing and cooler temperatures

A cool front has moved through our area. A few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs in the 70s and low humidity. A fantastic end to the weekend!You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning with warmer temps by the afternoon. Highs will return in the low to mid 80s.