WEATHER

Severe storms possible in Houston overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

When will it rain? Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north and west of Houston until 10 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Walker and Montgomery counties until 10:00 p.m.

Severe storms with large hail and high straight line winds are possible later this evening and lasting until 3am. Street flooding is also a possibility so take it slow on the roads.



More storms are expected on Memorial Day but those storms may not be as potent as tonight's storms. Scattered, potentially heavy, mainly afternoon storms are expected each and every day next week so it appears a rainy weather pattern is upon us.



When its not raining it will still be hot so stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.


If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
Above-average Atlantic hurricane season expected
What is a microburst?
More Weather
Top Stories
3-year-old found safe in Sam Houston National Forest
Grandmother, grandson missing in Channelview
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Army vet
Texas OKs police interaction instruction for high schoolers
VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to GF
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Show More
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Teen describes rescuing brother from house fire
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
VIDEO: Great White shark attack in California
Nurse becomes icon after Vietnam War death
More News
Top Video
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Army vet
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
More Video