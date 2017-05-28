A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north and west of Houston until 10 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Walker and Montgomery counties until 10:00 p.m.Severe storms with large hail and high straight line winds are possible later this evening and lasting until 3am. Street flooding is also a possibility so take it slow on the roads.More storms are expected on Memorial Day but those storms may not be as potent as tonight's storms. Scattered, potentially heavy, mainly afternoon storms are expected each and every day next week so it appears a rainy weather pattern is upon us.When its not raining it will still be hot so stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.