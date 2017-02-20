WEATHER

Rain lingers throughout the evening commute

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Flash Flood Watch, ending the threat of flooding throughout southeast Texas.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston area got a healthy soaking with the system that moved through Monday, with rain totals ranging from 0.75" to Hempstead's 3.11".



Rain will linger into the overnight hours, but nothing nearly as strong as what we saw this morning. Wet roads will stick around as light rain falls in parts of the area.

Patchy fog is likely early Tuesday in parts of the area as the system moves out.



Tuesday looks much clearer after early showers move out. A high of 75° is expected.


Stay weather aware when you head out with our free ABC13 Weather App. The built in weather radio will instantly alert you if a warning issued for your phone's location.
