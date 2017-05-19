Scattered downpours are possible across the Houston area this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the first rain of storms could develop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of that rain could linger into early Sunday. After a break in the rain and a few breaks in the clouds, more scattered storms could redevelop Sunday afternoon and evening.Another round of rain is likely Monday and Tuesday.It won't rain everywhere, everyday. But Tim says many of us could get 2-3" of rain or more before this weather pattern changes the middle of next week.