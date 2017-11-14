WEATHER

Patchy fog possible overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

Record high temps are possible before a cool front arrives on Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight in southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the fog shouldn't be heavy enough to cause widespread problems.

Once the morning fog burns off, the rest of Wednesday should be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 80s.

It will continue to warm up Thursday and by Friday it could be warm enough to challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013.

Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temperatures. Once the front clears, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for colder holiday weather.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
WINTER OUTLOOK: Cooler now, but what's ahead?
Great weather to honor our nation's veterans
More Weather
Top Stories
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
City sending cleaning crews to growing homeless camps
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
Shootings at multiple sites kill 5, wound school kids
Show More
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Man's first day in Texas ends in chase and arrest
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
More News
Top Video
Indian and Pakistani market offers up mouthwatering food
Don't mess with these Texas bugs
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
More Video