One Minute Weather: More downpours possible in Houston on Wednesday

More scattered downpours are possible around Houston and southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could be briefly heavy for the few that get wet.The chance of rain starts to climb toward the end of the week as tropical moisture moves this way.The National Hurricane Center says there's a moderate risk of a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be east of Texas, but we could still end up with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.