One Minute Weather: Few downpours possible today in Houston

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

More heat and humidity ahead this week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today after many got a good soaking Sunday.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's enough moisture in the atmosphere for scattered downpours to dump a quick inch of rain in some Houston area neighborhoods.

The rest of the week is looking hot and humid but lower rain chances, but every afternoon someone could find themselves underneath a brief heavy shower.

A few showers are also possible for Memorial weekend, but this rain chance depends on the track of an area of low pressure expected to form over the Gulf. The tropical moisture wrapping around this low most likely stays off to our east, making it partly cloudy, hot, and mostly dry for the holiday.

