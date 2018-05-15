HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Tuesday was the hottest day of the year, so far. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high temperature in Houston was 94-degrees, which breaks the record high of 92-degrees set in 2003.
We'll probably set new records for the next three days as well, breaking some that have been holding since the late 1800s.
We're turning up the heat a couple of more degrees this week. From 94 to 96 degrees. New records in #Houston the next three days. #houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/LIBKCAJtqQ— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) May 15, 2018
In the tropics, a disturbance has developed in the eastern Gulf. Heavy rain is likely in Florida and the southeastern U.S. The rain will not be headed to Texas. Our rain chances remain 20% or less for the next ten days.
