One Minute Weather: Turning up the heat

Tim Heller's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tuesday was the hottest day of the year, so far. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high temperature in Houston was 94-degrees, which breaks the record high of 92-degrees set in 2003.

We'll probably set new records for the next three days as well, breaking some that have been holding since the late 1800s.


In the tropics, a disturbance has developed in the eastern Gulf. Heavy rain is likely in Florida and the southeastern U.S. The rain will not be headed to Texas. Our rain chances remain 20% or less for the next ten days.

