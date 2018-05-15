We're turning up the heat a couple of more degrees this week. From 94 to 96 degrees. New records in #Houston the next three days. #houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/LIBKCAJtqQ — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) May 15, 2018

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year, so far. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high temperature in Houston was 94-degrees, which breaks the record high of 92-degrees set in 2003.We'll probably set new records for the next three days as well, breaking some that have been holding since the late 1800s.In the tropics, a disturbance has developed in the eastern Gulf. Heavy rain is likely in Florida and the southeastern U.S. The rain will not be headed to Texas. Our rain chances remain 20% or less for the next ten days.