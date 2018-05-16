The high temperature on Wednesday was 94-degrees again. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that breaks the old record high of 93 set in 2003.Another record high is likely on Thursday. Tim's forecast calls for a high of 96, which would break the record high of 95 set way back in 1894. It would also be the earliest in a calendar year the temperature has hit 96 at Bush Airport. The current record is May 21st, 2005.Humidity will climb slowly the next few days, eventually producing a slight chance of rain early next week. Until then Tim says it'll stay dry in southeast Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.