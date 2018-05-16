WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Breaking more records

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at Thursday's forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The high temperature on Wednesday was 94-degrees again. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that breaks the old record high of 93 set in 2003.

Another record high is likely on Thursday. Tim's forecast calls for a high of 96, which would break the record high of 95 set way back in 1894. It would also be the earliest in a calendar year the temperature has hit 96 at Bush Airport. The current record is May 21st, 2005.

Humidity will climb slowly the next few days, eventually producing a slight chance of rain early next week. Until then Tim says it'll stay dry in southeast Texas.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More Weather
Top Stories
Bartender accused of serving man 11 beers before deadly crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Rockets head into Game 2 clash with much-needed fixes
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Show More
10 rescued children were allegedly 'waterboarded' by parents
Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
STARR test rescheduled after vandals smash windows at school
'Device' caused deadly blast at California day spa, officials say
More News