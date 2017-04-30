Nice and cool overnight

Clear skies, dry air, and light winds will give us cool temps overnight. Lows will be more than 10 below average at 53 in Houston. Many spots north of town will make it to the upper 40s. High temps on Monday will make it back to the middle 80s but the humidity will still be low.Humidity levels will really increase on Tuesday. That moisture will combine with a cool front to give us strong storms on Wednesday. Once the front moves through, we'll have beautiful weather again Thursday through next weekend.