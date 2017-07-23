Much drier and hotter starting Monday

The disturbance that gave us several days of afternoon downpours is moving away. High pressure is moving in and that means low rain chances and very hot temperatures. High will range from 95-97 degrees in Houston. Areas near College Station may hit 100. Heat index values will hover between 103-108 degrees during the afternoon.We'll be watching a rare July cool front as we approach next weekend. It may give us storms on Sunday and possibly some less humid air in 8 days if it passes through.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.