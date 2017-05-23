WEATHER

More storms today, drier days ahead

Tim Heller has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Don't put away your umbrella quite yet! A cold front moves into our area today, this could spark off another round of scattered showers and storms. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out as well.

No watches or warnings are in effect, however additional rain today could lead to some minor street flooding for parts of our area that have seen the most rain in the past 24 hours.

Behind the front, the sky will dry out and clouds will clear. Wednesday morning will start off refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lower humidity.

The lower temperatures and humidity won't stick around! Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs near 90. Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend!

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

