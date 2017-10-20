WEATHER

More rain possible this weekend.

More storms ahead for a wet weekend, and then much cooler weather next week (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend will be mostly cloudy and partly wet. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says strong southerly winds are blowing higher humidity and thicker clouds into Houston and those clouds could produce some scattered storms.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 80s. It will be warm and muggy early Sunday as well. Then a cold front will slide across southeast Texas early Sunday producing a line of strong storms. A few storms could be severe with brief heavy rain.

Then winds will turn in from the north and temperatures should cool off again. Pleasant fall weather will return next week with a sunny sky.

Tim says another cold front next Friday will bring even cooler weather next weekend.

