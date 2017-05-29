WEATHER

More heavy storms later this week

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some drier air will move in on Tuesday and help to lower our rain chances. The moisture we will have and daytime heating will spark an isolated storm or two but it'll be nothing like we had Sunday night.

Scattered, potentially heavy, mainly afternoon storms are expected once again later this week so it appears a rainy weather pattern is upon us. That means a potential for street flooding all week long as the rainfall totals add up. Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday look like the wettest days at this time.



When it's not raining it will still be hot, so stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

