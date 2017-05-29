More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area

Isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible across southeast Texas today. Street flooding is a possibility with some of the heavier storms, so take it slow on the roads.Scattered, potentially heavy, mainly afternoon storms are expected each and every day this week so it appears a rainy weather pattern is upon us. That means a potential for street flooding.When it's not raining it will still be hot, so stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.