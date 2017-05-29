WEATHER

More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Expecting another round of heavy storms around lunch time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible across southeast Texas today. Street flooding is a possibility with some of the heavier storms, so take it slow on the roads.

Scattered, potentially heavy, mainly afternoon storms are expected each and every day this week so it appears a rainy weather pattern is upon us. That means a potential for street flooding.



When it's not raining it will still be hot, so stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
Above-average Atlantic hurricane season expected
What is a microburst?
More Weather
Top Stories
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Lightning sparks apartment fire in The Woodlands
PHOTOS: Houston home buyers enchanted by metal
6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters
3-year-old found safe in Sam Houston National Forest
Relatives: Missing Channelview boy reunited with family
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
Show More
VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to GF
Man drowns at Banana Bend along the San Jacinto River
Texas OKs police interaction instruction for high schoolers
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Army vet
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
More News
Top Video
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Lightning sparks apartment fire in The Woodlands
Man drowns at Banana Bend along the San Jacinto River
Relatives: Missing Channelview boy reunited with family
More Video