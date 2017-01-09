Mild temps overnight

The last few night have featured temps in the 20s, 30, and 40s. Thick clouds and returning moisture will keep temps mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday's high temps will make it back to the middle 70s with the help of a strong south wind. Much higher humidity means you'll be sweating Tuesday as well.Rain chances will stay at or below 20% through Friday. A messy weather system blows into Texas for marathon weekend. Right now it looks to be very warm, humid, and potentially wet for the race, but there is a small chance cooler air sneaks in behind a stalling arctic front.