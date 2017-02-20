Messy morning expected as storms push into Houston

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of southeast Texas from 3am to 4pm Monday. A slow moving storm system packed with an extreme amount of moisture will spark heavy storms.Counties west of Harris can expect the initial bands of rain and storms to hit sometime after 3am.ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says the storms will arrive in Houston sometime between 6-9am, with the heaviest rain expected just beyond rush hour.The first line of storms appears to be stalling out, but Travis says he is most concerned about the possible threat coming from the Victoria area.Regardless, the morning commute will be dicey, with tons of rain and the potential for high water.Street flooding is likely since the rain rates will be so high. Most areas will pick up 1-3 inches of rain, but 4-6 inches is possible in a few spots where training of thunderstorms occur.The big question now is whether storms will slow down and train over us, or will they keep on going. Some data suggests it will keep moving, thus limiting the chances of significant flooding.But, other computer models are showing the possibility of strong storms over some areas. In either case, you need to be weather aware and prepare for the worst.Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are also possible with these storms before 9am.This same system caused significant damage in San Antonio, including possible tornado damage.The City of Houston tells Eyewitness News it is activating its emergency operations center to 'increased readiness' status as severe weather is expected for the day ahead.The heavy rain threat should be over by Monday evening.