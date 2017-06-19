Hot in Houston today, tropical rains possible in a few days

We're expecting more hot, steamy weather in Houston today and tomorrow, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says tropical rains could reach our coastline as early as Wednesday.High temps will once again make it to the mid 90s this afternoon. High humidity levels will boost those feels like temps to around 105, so do what you can to stay cool.An isolated storm is also possible both late in the afternoon both Monday and Tuesday.The weather Wednesday and beyond will depend on the track of a tropical system entering the Gulf today. Travis says if it heads towards Texas, torrential downpours and coastal flooding are possible. If it heads towards the Mississippi River, we'll end up very hot and mainly dry. We probably won't have any concrete answers until late today or early Tuesday, so check back often for the latest information and forecast changes.