WEATHER

Hot and humid in Houston thru at least Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The hot weather we had around for Father's Day will last at least into Tuesday. High temps will once again make it to the low and middle 90s. High humidity levels will boost those feels like temps to around 105 so do what you can to stay cool.

An isolated storm is also possible both late Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

The weather Wednesday and beyond will depend on the track of a likely tropical system moving into the Gulf. If it heads towards the Mississippi River, we'll end up very hot and mainly dry. If it heads towards Texas, heavy rain and flooding could occur. We won't have any concrete answers until late Monday or early Tuesday so check back often for the latest forecast.

Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
SkyDrone13 Sealy storm damage
How to keep the kids safe from a heat stroke
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
More Weather
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Thousands without power in Dickinson area
6-year-old found wandering near the South Loop
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
Show More
Brothers arrested after hostage standoff
Ex-dominatrix fights to keep her job as NJ police officer
Father's Day deals
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Teen's death warns of electric shock drowning
More News
Top Video
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
6-year-old found wandering near the South Loop
3 people hospitalized after Gulf Freeway wreck
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
More Video