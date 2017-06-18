Hot and humid in Houston thru at least Tuesday

The hot weather we had around for Father's Day will last at least into Tuesday. High temps will once again make it to the low and middle 90s. High humidity levels will boost those feels like temps to around 105 so do what you can to stay cool.An isolated storm is also possible both late Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.The weather Wednesday and beyond will depend on the track of a likely tropical system moving into the Gulf. If it heads towards the Mississippi River, we'll end up very hot and mainly dry. If it heads towards Texas, heavy rain and flooding could occur. We won't have any concrete answers until late Monday or early Tuesday so check back often for the latest forecast.