Cars stuck in high water along I-45 feeder in The Woodlands

Some cars were trapped by high water along I-45 in The Woodlands. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain dumped in the area by storms Thursday morning caused some high water trouble spots to pop up in The Woodlands.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is checking the roads for high water and which areas to avoid across Houston.

This is along the I-45 feeder road near Texas Children's Hospital.

TxDOT crews are working to block off the area to prevent more drivers from getting stuck in the water.


SEE ALSO: Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
