THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Rain dumped in the area by storms Thursday morning caused some high water trouble spots to pop up in The Woodlands.
Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is checking the roads for high water and which areas to avoid across Houston.
This is along the I-45 feeder road near Texas Children's Hospital.
TxDOT crews are working to block off the area to prevent more drivers from getting stuck in the water.
Accident along I-45 S @ Hardy has traffic slowed. Possibly weather related. Slick roads out here, folks! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hQyWx6dPfe— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 29, 2018
