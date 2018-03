Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston

EMBED >More News Videos How to escape a flooded car

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has recognized these roadways and intersections to be a high risk for flooding.GREENS ROAD @ NORTH FWY, HOUSTONGREENS RD @ E.HARDY RD., HOUSTONWASHINGTON AVE @ HEMPSTEAD, HOUSTONBARKER CYPRESS @ W.PARKVIEW, HOUSTONBARKER CYPRESS @ CLAY, HOUSTONBARKER CYPRESS @ SAUMS, HOUSTONCLAY RD. @ WEST OF BRITTMORE RD., HOUSTONCROSSTIMBERS @ I-45 N FWY, HOUSTONKELLEY ST @ HARDY TOLL ROAD, HOUSTONWEST OF BOUNDARY ST.@ NORTH MAIN ST., HOUSTONJENSEN DR @ SOUTH OF BENNINGTON ST., HOUSTONBENNINGTON ST @ EASTEX FWY, HOUSTON, 77093JENSEN DR @ NORTH LOOP EAST FWY, HOUSTONMESA @ N. OF US 90 HWY, HOUSTONKATY RD.@ SILVER EAGLE, HOUSTONALLEN PKWY @ WAUGH DR, HOUSTONMEMORIAL @ WAUGH DR, HOUSTONWHITE OAK DR @ TAYLOR ST, HOUSTON, 77007WHITE OAK @ SABINE, HOUSTONSTUDEWOOD @ KATY FWY, HOUSTONCENTER ST. @ HOUSTON AVE, HOUSTONHOUSTON AVE @ KATY FWY, HOUSTON, 77007NORTH MAIN @ BURNETT, HOUSTON2500 ALLEN PKWY @ MONTROSE DR, HOUSTONMEMORIAL @ SHEPHERD, HOUSTONMEMORIAL @ STUDEMONT, HOUSTONMEMORIAL DR. @ HOUSTON AVENUE, HOUSTONLAMAR ST. @ BAGBY, HOUSTONWALKER ST @ WEST OF BAGBY, HOUSTONTRAVIS ST.@ I-10 FWY, HOUSTONLOUISIANA ST. @ NORTH OF FRANKLIN ST, HOUSTON1300 COMMERCE ST @ AUSTIN ST, HOUSTONTEXAS ST. @ PRAIRIE ST., HOUSTONFRANKLIN ST. @ ST. EMANUEL ST., HOUSTONJENSEN DR. @ NORTH OF LYONS AVE, HOUSTON7000 MAIN ST. @ HOLCOMBE BLVD, HOUSTON7000 FANNIN ST @ HOLCOMBE BLVD, HOUSTONLAWNDALE ST @ BRAES BAYOU, HOUSTON9600 LAWNDALE @ E. OF GOODYEAR DR, HOUSTONGALVESTON RD @ S. OF HOWARD, HOUSTON100 MILAM ST, HOUSTON100 SHEPHERD DR, HOUSTON100 YALE, HOUSTON1000 HOUSTON AVE, HOUSTONWESTPARK @ S. KIRKWOOD, HOUSTON11700 RICHMOND, HOUSTONWESTPARK AT BONNEBRIDGE WAY, HOUSTON1200 STUDEMONT, HOUSTON1200 WAYSIDE, HOUSTONNORTH MAIN AT BURNETT, HOUSTON, 770021600 EAST CROSSTIMBERS, HOUSTON1600 JENSEN, HOUSTON1900 KELLEY ST, HOUSTON300 S 75TH, HOUSTON200 FOREST HILL, HOUSTON2100 FRANKLIN, HOUSTON2400 HARRISBURG, HOUSTON2500 ALLEN PARKWAY, HOUSTON2900 ALLEN PARKWAY, HOUSTON300 STUDEWOOD, HOUSTON3400 NORTH SHEPHERD, HOUSTON3500 KELLEY ST, HOUSTON3800 POLK, HOUSTON400 HOUSTON AVE, HOUSTON4800 ELGIN, HOUSTON4800 ELGIN, HOUSTON4800 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON4900 GALVESTON RD, HOUSTONWASHINGTON AT OLD KATY RD, HOUSTON5600 MESA, HOUSTON600 BROADWAY, HOUSTON6500 JENSEN, HOUSTON7500 CLINTON, HOUSTON7000 CLINTON, HOUSTON7000 FANNIN, HOUSTON7000 MAIN, HOUSTON7000 OLD KATY ROAD, HOUSTON7200 J W PEAVY, HOUSTON7200 SENATE AVE, HOUSTONMEMORIAL @ WOODWAY, HOUSTON8100 HARRISBURG, HOUSTON8100 HEMPSTEAD, HOUSTON9600 LAWNDALE, HOUSTON4401 ELGIN ST, Houston1989 ALLEN PKWY, Houston3087 ALLEN PKWY, HoustonMAIN & HOLCOMBE BLVD, HoustonFANNIN & HOLCOMBE BLVD, Houston6514 JENSEN DR, Houston1700 JENSEN DR, Houston3500 KELLEY, Houston5800 ELYSIAN ST, Houston7506 E HARDY RD, Houston5405 MESA DR, Houston10704 W LITTLE YORK RD, Houston774 HOUSTON AVE, Houston4450 MEMORIAL DR, HoustonHOUSTON AVE & CENTER ST, Houston600 BROOKS ST, Houston7220 CLINTON DR, HoustonYALE & CENTER ST, Houston9600 LAWNDALE, Houston615 BROADWAY ST, Houston8040 HARRISBURG BLVD, Houston306 S 75TH ST, Houston247 FOREST HILL BLVD, Houston6598 LAWNDALE, Houston3799 POLK, Houston2050 FRANKLIN ST, Houston5455 OLD SPANISH TRL, Houston4953 GALVESTON RD, Houston10200 OLD KATY RD, Houston