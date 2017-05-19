Heavy storms start over the weekend

Friday will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine in Houston. Even without a lot of sun, temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s to low 90s because of a strong southeast wind. That will also make it very muggy. That combination of high heat and humidity will create "feels like" temperatures closer to 100 degrees! Get ready to sweat!There could be an isolated light rain shower or two, but most of us will stay dry until the weekend. That's when a change in the upper air pattern will allow a cool front to slide into southeast Texas. The front will stall near the Houston area, giving us a few rounds of strong storms and heavy downpours starting this weekend and continuing into next week. It won't rain everywhere, everyday but many of us could get 2-3" of rain, or more.