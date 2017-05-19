WEATHER

Heavy storms start over the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Expecting another hot and steamy Houston day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine in Houston. Even without a lot of sun, temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s to low 90s because of a strong southeast wind. That will also make it very muggy. That combination of high heat and humidity will create "feels like" temperatures closer to 100 degrees! Get ready to sweat!

There could be an isolated light rain shower or two, but most of us will stay dry until the weekend. That's when a change in the upper air pattern will allow a cool front to slide into southeast Texas. The front will stall near the Houston area, giving us a few rounds of strong storms and heavy downpours starting this weekend and continuing into next week. It won't rain everywhere, everyday but many of us could get 2-3" of rain, or more.
If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend
Chance of rain expected west of Houston today
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
More Weather
Top Stories
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Reggae Hut transports your taste buds to the island
Man holds Walmart intruder for deer life
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
Summer jobs offered to students
Show More
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
114 FREE things for your week ahead!
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
More News
Top Video
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
Man holds Walmart intruder for deer life
Perry's Steakhouse offering 79 cent pork chop lunch
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
More Video