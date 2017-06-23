WEATHER

Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

A weak cool front expected this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front will push toward Houston this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we won't get any cool air front this front, but it will help produce some rain. Tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf will produce some heavy downpours. Tim says the rain may be heavy enough in a couple of spots for some minor street flooding. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and a few tropical funnel clouds are also possible.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 90 while temps on Sunday will top out in the upper 80, a few degrees lower than normal for late June.
Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy downgraded to tropical depression
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Family faces Westpark Tollway nuisance just feet away
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Late Anna Nicole Smith $2 million house up for sale
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Show More
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Rabbits found mutilated in Chicago park
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
More News
Top Video
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
Family faces Westpark Tollway nuisance just feet away
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
'Flower man' embraces role for cousin's wedding
More Video