Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend

A weak cool front will push toward Houston this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we won't get any cool air front this front, but it will help produce some rain. Tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf will produce some heavy downpours. Tim says the rain may be heavy enough in a couple of spots for some minor street flooding. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and a few tropical funnel clouds are also possible.Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 90 while temps on Sunday will top out in the upper 80, a few degrees lower than normal for late June.