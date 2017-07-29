WEATHER

HEAT ADVISORY: Sweltering and dangerous heat expected today

EMBED </>More Videos

We will be under a heat advisory for much of the day today. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are beginning the weekend with a Heat Advisory issued for much of southeast Texas, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

On Saturday, we will see near-record temperatures if not eclipsing a record of 101 degrees set in 1907.

These are some of the hottest temperatures we've felt this year.

A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas late in the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.


More thunderstorms are possible late next week with heavy rain.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC13 Weather app is switching to the award-winning free ABC13/AccuWeather app.


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
Atlantic could see tropical activity next week
Remembering: The surprise hurricane of 1943
Watch the peak of the Delta Aquariids
More Weather
Top Stories
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Dozens searching for missing woman in Montgomery County
Divers to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Beloved chains we wish were in Houston
$19.5M Lazy Lane mansion hits market in River Oaks
Charges dropped against man claiming cop harassed him
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Jewelry store owner recalls violent shootout
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Crosby
More News
Top Video
Dozens searching for missing woman in Montgomery County
Man could face charges in deadly NW Houston crash
Divers to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston
'Game of Thrones' memorabilia housed at Texas A&M
More Video