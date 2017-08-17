WEATHER

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. today

Elita Loresca's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory beginning at noon until 7:00 p.m., as heat indices are expected to be between 106 and 110.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s again Thursday afternoon. The high humidity will make it feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter in direct sunlight.

A few showers could pop up Thursday, but the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend looks dry, hot, and humid.

There's a chance of rain in the forecast for Monday, but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.


