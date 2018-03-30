WEATHER

Good weather for Easter weekend!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Outside of a little wind, rising humidity levels, and few clouds, Easter weekend's weather is looking pretty good. And the best news is, no rain is expected.

That'll change next Tuesday when a cool front moves in and sparks some storms. The storms should be gone by Wednesday.

Moderate river flooding is ongoing along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 59, putting water into some homes in the Northshore subdivision. Major river flooding is now expected to occur along the Trinity River in Liberty Easter weekend.

