Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather

Our next front is approaching now, with showers and thunderstorms. Some ponding is expected on the roads but no major flooding or severe weather is expected. Latest timing indicates that the front and storms could be finished and out of the region before the early afternoon, Sunday.The rain won't last long. Most of it will be in the Gulf by noon. Temps will briefly fall into the low and middle 60s behind the front. The afternoon will be sunny, windy, and mild with upper 70s expected.Low temps Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will fall to the comfortable 50s for most with some upper 40s possible up north. Highs will be in the 70s. Another front next Friday will bring even colder weather next weekend.