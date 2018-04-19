WEATHER

Fantastic weather in Houston today, storms return Saturday

Meteorlogist Travis Herzog talks about the potential for severe weather Saturday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cool front blew in while you were sleeping, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for a beautiful day with sunshine, pleasant temps, and low humidity.

Travis says today is the last day on average Houston gets a low in the 40s, and tonight's temps will get close, dipping into the low 50s.

The next big storm arrives this weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out early Sunday.

Once the rain clouds clear, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.
