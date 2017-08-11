WEATHER

Extreme Steam in Houston this Weekend

Another hot weekend in the forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity settles into Houston for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temps will push into the mid and upper 90s. The high humidity will make it feel like 103-109 both Saturday and Sunday.

Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower early in the week, but the rain chances are minimal.
