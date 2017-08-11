Extreme Steam in Houston this Weekend

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity settles into Houston for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temps will push into the mid and upper 90s. The high humidity will make it feel like 103-109 both Saturday and Sunday.Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower early in the week, but the rain chances are minimal.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.