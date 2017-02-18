WEATHER

Clearing begins for first part of weekend, but rain on Monday's horizon

What kind of weather can you expect this weekend? Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK)
Heavy storms that moved through the Houston area on Friday have moved out and will lead to clearer skies - for a short while.

VIDEO: Hail falls across Houston area
Hail fell in Katy as severe weather moved through the area on Friday afternoon.



Saturday looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s in some spots.


While the timing of the next storm is still changing, the current thinking brings scattered thunderstorms into the area late Sunday afternoon.

The current model shows a squall line of strong storms and rain moving through around rush hour Monday morning.

The primary risk will be some street flooding due to the heavy rain. There's a slight risk of wind damage and/or tornadoes and a low risk of large hail.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend as new data comes in.


