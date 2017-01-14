Dense fog impacting parts of southeast Texas this morning

Dense sea fog has moved inland this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11am for Harris, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston and Chambers county.Temperatures will average 15-20 degrees warmer than this weekend. Not the ideal running conditions for the Chevron Houston Marathon. We'll start in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s.The warm weather blows into Houston with the help of strong south winds which will also bring higher humidity, a mostly cloudy sky and even a few isolated light rain showers.Stronger storms with a few heavy downpours are possible Monday and Tuesday. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have over 4" of rain.The sky should clear out late next week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.