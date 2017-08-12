WEATHER

Dangerous heat again Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Extreme heat for Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another Heat Advisory may be needed again Sunday as our weather pattern isn't going to change much. Mid to upper 90s temperatures along with high humidity levels will lead to peak heat index values around 108. Even though those numbers come down a touch on Monday, it'll still be very hot so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances are minimal.
