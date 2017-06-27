WEATHER

Could be a wet Wednesday in some neigborhoods

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The pattern of heavy afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says frequent lightning, tropical funnel clouds and minor street flooding are possible. Upper winds are light, so the storms are not moving very quickly. As a result, some spots could get 1-3" of rain again Wednesday. However, the rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. When the sky turns mostly sunny this weekend, high temperatures will return to the 90s.
