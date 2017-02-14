  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage in Missouri City
Conditions improve after severe weather hits the Houston area

Severe weather has moved out and cooler, calmer weather is here

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Storms are moving out of the Houston area after severe weather tore through this morning.

The National Weather Service is investigating several reports of tornadoes from this morning's severe storms. Damage was reported in Fort Bend county, Galveston county, Wharton county, Matagorda county and Brazoria county.

Severe weather has completely moved out of our area. There are still a few lingering rain showers east of the Houston Metro Area. The rain will end in plenty of time for any evening Valentine's plans, and cooler weather will follow with temps in the 50s this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s.

We will be treated a few nice, quiet, cooler days ahead before stormy weather chances return to the forecast over the weekend.


