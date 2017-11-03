  • BREAKING NEWS CHECK TRAFFIC MAP: Two freeways shut down | Hwy 290 inbound at Antoine and 610 South Loop westbound at Broad
HOUSTON ASTROS

Potential for rain on our Astros parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Be prepared, it may rain on our parade tomorrow afternoon.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our world champion Astros may not return to world champion weather, but that's Houston for you, right?

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be vintage Houston weather with warm, humid air pushing the heat index close to 90 during the parade downtown.

There's also a 30 percent chance of a passing shower, but Travis predicts that won't dampen any spirits as we celebrate our city's World Series champions.

As a reminder, the parade starts at 2 p.m.

PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherHouston Astrosworld seriesparadeforecastHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros broke records all along the road to victory
HPD prepared to protect thousands at parade
Want an Astros bobblehead? Pre-order yours now
Veteran stars Verlander and Beltran get their rings
More Houston Astros
WEATHER
Quick passing shower possible during Astros Championship Parade
Warm forecast: Texans return home
First weekend of Nov. will be warm, humid
Record lows smashed over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Athletes send messages of support for Deshaun Watson
Who is Matt McGloin?
Headed to parade? Ride for free on METRO
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
PD: Drug deal leads to deadly shooting at Starbucks
Show More
HPD prepared to protect thousands at parade
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
'Astros baby': Baby born during historic Game 7
Astros win a welcomed distraction in Dickinson
Where did President Trump's Twitter account go?
More News
Top Video
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Athletes send messages of support for Deshaun Watson
PD: Drug deal leads to deadly shooting at Starbucks
More Video