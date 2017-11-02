COMMUNITY & EVENTS

PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday

Our victorious Houston Astros will appear in a parade on Friday in downtown Houston. (Alex Gallardo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city of Houston will honor the Astros with a parade on Friday in celebration of the team's first MLB Championship victory.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with city workers set to shut down the parade route beginning at 1 p.m.

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families after the big win.

