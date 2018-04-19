Another nice day Friday, storms return Saturday

  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll notice more clouds around on Friday but no rain is expected. Humidity levels will still be low so expect nice weather.

The next big storm arrives this weekend. Rain showers are likely Saturday afternoon, then strong thunderstorms and brief heavy rain are possible Saturday night. The rain should move out early Sunday.

Once the rain clouds clear, we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.
