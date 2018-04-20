Another nice day Friday, rain returns Saturday

You'll notice more clouds around on Friday but no rain is expected. Humidity levels will still be low with pleasant temperatures.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a rainmaker blowing into Texas Saturday will bring us a chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. These storms will likely stay below severe levels but could briefly drop heavy rain. The rain should move out early Sunday.Once the rain clouds clear, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.