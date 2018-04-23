Amazing weather in Houston

Beautiful spring weather is expected most of this week with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want your jacket in the mornings with lows in the 50s.The first cool front to move in this week arrives Wednesday night with a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms. The second cool front arrives Friday, and Travis says this front may clear out enough moisture to give us our first rain-free weekend since Easter.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.