SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Multiple candlelight vigils is set to be held Friday night following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Ten people were killed Friday morning when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire at the high school.

The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries, but said they would not release further details at the moment.

Witness say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The first vigil will be held at the Texas First Bank located at 12402 Highway 6 at 6 p.m.

The second vigil prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 4613 Highway 3 in Dickinson.

The third vigil prayer service will be held at Chocolate Cowboy Church in Alvin.

RELATED: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales brief media on the shooting at Santa Fe HS

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingdeadly shootingschool shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
Show More
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
More News