Multiple candlelight vigils is set to be held Friday night following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.Ten people were killed Friday morning when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire at the high school.The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries, but said they would not release further details at the moment.Witness say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.The first vigil will be held at the Texas First Bank located at 12402 Highway 6 at 6 p.m.The second vigil prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 4613 Highway 3 in Dickinson.The third vigil prayer service will be held at Chocolate Cowboy Church in Alvin.