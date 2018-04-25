Victim in Facebook Live shooting suffers medical setback

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man who was shot in the head during a live stream on Facebook is facing a setback in his recovery.
The family of Devyn Holmes says he has been placed back on a respirator. This comes just three days after his mother, Sheree Holmes, confirmed he was breathing on his own.
Sheree called the step forward on April 22 amazing, but she also remained reserved. She has not left his side since the shooting on Easter Sunday.
The incident happened while Devyn was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.
The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.
Devyn was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Since the shooting, Devyn's family has provided updates on his progress on a Facebook page and through a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $40,000.
On April 11, a week and a half after the shooting, Devyn's family said he opened his eyes.
"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.
Hennigan adds, however, that doctors have kept him sedated "so that his brain can continue to heal."
"The whole world. When I say the whole world, I've been getting prayers from everywhere. The whole world is praying for him and I really appreciate that," Sheree said.
Along with following Devyn's recovery online and leaving well wishes, others may want to show support in other ways.
You can buy a bracelet on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page. The bands are $5.
