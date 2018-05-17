TRAVEL

King Buc-ee's! Gas station crowned highest-rated place to use restroom in the nation

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

In the quest for the cleanest restroom along the highway, there could be only one winner. The winner shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans and those who adore beaver nuggets and the massive selection of meals and snacks.

Buc-ees, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy. Buc-ees also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.

READ MORE: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

In GasBuddy's summer travel survey, 37 percent of drivers said one of their worst fears was being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

Fear no more, Buc-ees and its immaculate restrooms are a match made in heaven.

You didn't think we would write a story about Buc-ee's and not mention food, did you?
EMBED More News Videos

The sheer number of snack and meal possibilities at Buc-ee's are endless.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgas stationbathroomtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Before your next trip, make sure to download these 5 apps
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Katy couple wins free royal wedding at Disney World
More Travel
Top Stories
Dad arrested after blanket-covered baby left in hot car
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
Katy mom charged after leaving 8-month-old inside hot vehicle
Man shot by deputy after threatening to kill mom, himself
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
Gel manicures could increase cancer risk
2-year-old girl found wandering alone in her PJs
Show More
'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack
$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston
911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest
Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling
Surprise! Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land
More News