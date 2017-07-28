TRAFFIC

Road construction threatening Kemah businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

Three miles of major road expansion will force the relocation of 72 businesses and two homes.

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
Three miles of major road expansion will force the relocation of 72 businesses and two homes.

The last call has sounded at Ichibon's Kemah location where they will close their doors this Sunday. Neptune's Subs says it may be time to dock.

TXDOT says the project is on pace and set to take bids for construction in May 2018. The three mile expansion in both Harris and Galveston counties will cost about $180 million dollars.

The complete reconstruction of SH-146 will begin at Red Bluff Road and go south. Construction will end at SH-96.

It will widen the existing road to a six to 12 lane freeway. Access roads will be added and express lanes over Clear Creek.

TXDOT says the work may take three to four years with groundbreaking as early as next July and completion in 2022.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficroad closureconstructionKemah
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Passengers escape burning bus in Katy Freeway HOV lane
Weekend road closures you need to know about
Truck flips on side over wall under HOV overpass
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
More Traffic
Top Stories
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
4 local Frenchy's Chicken locations closing
U.S. Sailor reunited with his combat K9 in Magnolia
Astros' George Springer placed on the 10-day DL
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
Show More
Employees injured in kitchen explosion at Houston restaurant
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Woman's body found in SE Houston cemetery
NASA soars past goal for Mission Control Kickstarter
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
More Video