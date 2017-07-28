Road construction threatening Kemah businesses

Three miles of major road expansion will force the relocation of 72 businesses and two homes.The last call has sounded at Ichibon's Kemah location where they will close their doors this Sunday. Neptune's Subs says it may be time to dock.TXDOT says the project is on pace and set to take bids for construction in May 2018. The three mile expansion in both Harris and Galveston counties will cost about $180 million dollars.The complete reconstruction of SH-146 will begin at Red Bluff Road and go south. Construction will end at SH-96.It will widen the existing road to a six to 12 lane freeway. Access roads will be added and express lanes over Clear Creek.TXDOT says the work may take three to four years with groundbreaking as early as next July and completion in 2022.