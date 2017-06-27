OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

On-the-water dining and more in hidden gem under Kemah bridge

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
On-the-water dining is always in style, as the slight breeze takes the sting out of the heat of Houston summer. If you find yourself looking for a fresh option, check out Outriggers under the Kemah bridge, on the Seabrook side.

While Kemah brings the crowds, a true gem hides in the plain sight on the other side of the channel, in the shade of the bridge. A fan favorite for boaters, motorcyclists, and families, Outriggers has stood the test of time.

Diners on the outdoor decks can watch the activity on the water while enjoying seafood specialties, sandwiches, pastas, salads and more. The friendly staff will even refill the ice in a bucket of beer on a hot day!

Downstairs, live music from local bands fills the Hula Bar. And boaters will find a helpful deckhand or two while tying up at Outrigger's docks.

The parking lot isn't large, and fills to capacity easily. A shuttle is available from overflow parking just down the street, or park near the boat launch under the bridge, and take the handy Outriggers Walk Bridge.

Outriggers is located at 101 Bath Street, Seabrook, Texas.

