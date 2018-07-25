TRAFFIC

Officials to present transportation safety plan after spike in wrecks seen in Houston-area

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston-Galveston Area Council will be presenting how they plan to make transportation safer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Transportation planners have noticed a spike in wrecks in our region over recent years, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

The panel says our region saw an increase in wrecks by 40 percent between 2012 and 2016. Members are working on a plan to make transportation - from cars to bikes, to walking - a lot safer, and they're ready to present their ideas to the public.

On Wednesday, you will have the opportunity to hear the start of a new "Regional Safety Plan." The public meeting will take place at the Houston-Galveston Area Council offices at 3555 Timmons Ln. in the Greenway Plaza area, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m.

The major concerns are impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, intersection safety, as well as bicycle and walking safety.

If these issues are important to you, you're invited to hear the ideas they have for making neighborhoods safer, and offer your feedback.

Click here for more information about the event.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpublic transportationtransportationroad safetysafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp opens early
Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.
We're not sure how this driver could see...well, anything
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610
More Traffic
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News