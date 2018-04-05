TRAFFIC

Improvements coming soon to major Third Ward streets

EMBED </>More Videos

Improvements coming soon to roads near University of Houston and Texas Southern. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Third Ward is about to see a multi-million dollar investment in some of its major roadways.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Commissioner Rodney Ellis recently announced a joint effort to repair the streets around Texas Southern University and the University of Houston. It's money that's coming from Precinct One, with the idea of improving the neighborhood for walkers, drivers, cyclists, and even those using mass transit.

For TSU student Allanah Watkins it's not always an easy ride or walk into the neighborhood.

"It's kind of rocky, it's very rocky, so you have to drive really slow," said Watkins. "Sometimes you have to walk in the grass, you really can't walk on the sidewalks."

A partnership between Harris County Precinct One and the City of Houston aims to change that. Precinct One is pouring $30 million into improving streets in the Third Ward, specifically around Texas Southern and the University of Houston.

"Most of the time you have to watch those little bumps for your tires, and stuff like that, but I'm really happy they're building it up and making Third Ward better," said Watkins.

The streets in the TSU area which will see repairs, are Cleburne (Emancipation to Scott), Blodgett (Scott to Ennis), and Attucks (Cleburne to Wheeler).

The streets near UH are Cullen (I-45 to North MacGregor), Wheeler (Cullen to Scott), Elgin (Scott to I-45), and Holman (Scott to Cullen).

Along Cullen, special attention will be paid to bicycle lanes and drainage, which sounds good to UH research staffer Madhan Tirumalai, who rides to campus each day.

"There could be some improvements. It'd be nice to have some extra street lamps as well," Tirumalai said.

Contractors have just been selected, so Precinct One says it will soon begin examining the streets for the use of bike lanes, conditions, lane width and alignments, and lighting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictexas southern universityuniversity of houstonroad repairHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
One injured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
More Traffic
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
Show More
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Dogs accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
Crazy Video! School roof ripped by strong winds
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
More News