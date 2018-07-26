ROAD SAFETY

Houston police bicycle officers now equipped to detect whether drivers are too close

ABC13's Elissa Rivas has more on Houston police's efforts to improve cycling safety. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cycling safety is a real concern for the Houston Police Department, and you'll start seeing signs of that around downtown.

HPD placed signs on the back of patrol units and on messaging boards to let drivers know, in the city of Houston, drivers and commercial vehicle operators must stay three and six feet from cyclists, respectively.

HPD officers cycling on patrol now also may have an electronic device that measures the distance to a passing car. It leaves little room for error if the officer wants to issue a citation.

"The vast majority of those that do violate the ordinance are unaware of the ordinance, so that's what our whole goal is here," said Officer J. Berry.

The police say this is especially important as people cycle more often, and as the school year is about to begin. Chief Art Acevedo just wants drivers and cyclists alike to use common sense and do what's safe.

"If you can safely give yourself six feet, or if you can change lanes, do it. There's nothing wrong with exceeding the minimum requirements of the law," Acevedo said.

